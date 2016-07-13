VISAKHAPATNAM: HAVING taken up her first-ever bike ride to come out of stress while a teenager, for city-based Vaishali it has become a mission to spread awareness against cancer and helping out women solve their problems. The 49-year-old biker, the first woman solo rider from the city, will be on another mission covering 1,217 km from Vizag to Shiridi, beginning Wednesday.

“This is a pilot project ride and I chose Shirdi as the destination for my first long solo expedition for a spiritual belief. Previously, I’ve ridden through AP and in Maharashtra, but this trip is my first long ride for a week. I will take halts at Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Sholapur and Pune en route,” says Vaishali.

Witnessing many cancer survivors in her family and in fact looking at many of her close ones fighting against cancer, she felt this is the time to fulfil the dream and passion of her life helping out a few of them. Vaishali who owns a Bajaj Avenger Cruise bike. She named it as ‘Ellie’ - a short form of the French word Esprit Libre, meaning free spirit, which say, is an extension of her personality.

“It was my best friend who taught me in college days, how to ride a bike which helped me come out all the stress. Later, I got into dirt bike racing in 20’s and winning a good number of prizes, it gave me identity and that became my passion to travel on bike. It’s just whenever I had a rough day I took my bike and rode and that experience is like a meditation,” she adds.

Vaishali’s major ride will be in 2017 from Vizag to Punjab which will focus on cancer survivors and women empowerment, halting at various villages en route to discuss cancer with the women, sexual harassment and problems faced from their alcoholic husbands. She is also a good trekker who recently trekked 14,000-foot Chandrakhani Pass.

Domestic and family commitments made Vaishali take a break. Previously she worked as a teacher in Timpany, Oakridge and Bethany schools. “My son Sahil gave a good support to me. Well, he is grown up now and it’s time to make my dream come true,” said Vaishali signing off.