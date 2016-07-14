SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Dallipeta village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Paki Spandana, a student of class V, went to her father's farm on the outskirts of the village to fetch him and her grandparents tea. Having served them the tea, the girl was hurrying home as it was 7.30 am and she was getting late for school.

The villagers of Dallipeta said that as Spandana was hurrying along, she was chased by a pack of stray dogs. When she stopped, they attacked her. The incident happened just 100 m from the field where his grandfather was working, but being hard of hearing, he failed to hear Spandana's cries. Grievously injured, she collapsed on the ground.

When the girl had not returned home, her mother Bangaramma went looking for her. Meanwhile, some villagers found the girl lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to hospital but it was too late by then. The doctors declared her brought dead.

The villagers said Spandana was the only girl child in her family and was topper of her class. The residents of Dallipeta complained that stray dogs have become a menace in the village. "With poultry shop owners dumping offal out in the open, the area has become a haven for stray dogs. Dog bite cases have increased here of late," said Raghuram Reddy, the sarpanch of Dallipeta.

Reiterating this, the duty nurse at the Ponduru community hospital said they have received 52 dog bite cases in the last two months. "In November last year, the stray dogs went on a biting spree injuring 20 children on one day," she said.