VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Institute of petroleum and Energy(IIPE) is all set to start its first academic session from August 1 and students across the country who have secured ranks upto 10,000 in IIT JEE advanced are already visiting the institute for enrollment.

IIPE is providing 100 seats in total, 50 in petroleum engineering and 50 in chemical engineering. The experienced faculties have already been appointed and also professors from IIT Kharagpur will be taking guest lectures and through E Learning also the students will be provided the lectures by the IIT professors.

“The MoU has been signed between IIPE and IIT Kharagpur and we are always ready whenever there is a requirement. Here the students need to come forward and pursue petroleum and chemical engineering because the Vizag region will have huge employability in the petro-chemical industry as there will be projects that shall be lined up in the future by the government. If one does something that everyone else follows it, this thought that is built in the minds of the students and parents has to be changed. In IITs there are more than 95 per cent students being employed in the placement drive,” said Prof Sudarsan Neogi, IIT Kharagpur.

“All the students are selected through online application and the applications were shortlisted based on the percentage in class 12th or equivalent and also based on the cut off ranks for different categories that were mentioned for applying,” said VSRK Prasad, advisor academics of IIPE.