HYDERABAD: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been asked by the SCR to take up a survey, to study rail connectivity to Amaravathi, capital of AP. Once the report is submitted by RVNL, SCR would forward it to the Railway Board.

“This work has been sanctioned for survey in the current budget. I am hopeful that this survey will be over in the next four to five months,” Ravindra Gupta, GM of SCR, said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The rail connectivity will cover Vijayawada, Guntur and Amaravathi, he said. He also stated that special arrangements would be made for Krishna Pushkarams in August, with Vijayawada as focal area. “We would be running about 500 special trains, and add about 200 additional coaches to the existing trains,” Ravindra Gupta said.

Facilities such as passenger shelters, escalators, foot-over-bridges, temporary toilets, and installation of CCTVs, would be taken up too, he said adding that the works would be monitored on a regular basis.