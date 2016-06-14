Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man beats up aunt in sleep to death

Published: 14th June 2016 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2016 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

VIZIANAGARAM: A PERSON killed his aunt in sleep by beating her with an iron rod in her residence at Mentada in Vizianagaram district in the wee hours of Monday. However, police are unsure of the intention of the accused as he had grudge against the victim as well as her daughter, who is his former wife. The deceased has been identified as S Kalavathi (58), while accused L Eswara Rao, a farmer from the same village, is at large.

According to sources, parents of Santoshi, S Kalavathi and Ramu Naidu performed marriage of their daughter to Eswara Rao, around 15 years back. The couple did not have children, and moreover differences between them led them to take divorce 10 years back. Santoshi’s parents performed her marriage again to another person from Vizianagaram three years back and the couple have a daughter. However, Eswar Rao after separation from Santoshi did not marry again but developed grudge both against his former wife and her mother.

Eswar Rao came to know that Santoshi had come to her mother’s home. At around 4.30 am on Monday, Eswar Rao entered their house and saw a woman sleeping in the balcony and hit her with a rod on head and later took to his heels. The family members said that the woman died on the spot with severe blood loss.

Bobbili DSP Soumya Latha said they had to investigate about the intention of the accused —whether to murder his former wife or her mother. “The accused had developed a grudge against Santoshi for marrying another person after separation. He came to know that Santoshi had come home and went to attack. This angle shows his intention to murder his former wife. But there is another possibility: since he had grudge against Kalavathi too for performing second marriage to her daughter. We cannot rule it out,” said Soumya Latha. Search teams are on to nab the accused.

