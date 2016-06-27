VIJAYAWADA: Paucity of funds has hit the construction of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) houses at Jakkampudi Colony in the city. Though the construction of houses is chiefly the responsibility of the housing corporation of state government, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had taken up the responsibility of mega project. It has planned to provide decent housing for the slum dwellers and those living in high risk areas like hilltops and canal bunds.

As many as 28,152 houses were sanctioned under the scheme for Vijayawada. Of the total cost, the share of the Central government is 50 per cent, the State government- 20 per cent and the VMC - 30 per cent. Of them 8,000 housing houses were constructed and allotted to the beneficiaries. The civic body could not complete the remaining 4,512 housing works due to fund crunch. Most of these incomplete houses are located in Ajith Singh Nagar area. About Rs 100 crore is required for the VMC to complete the pending works in the city.

Of the 18,176 constructed houses, 14,176 houses were constructed in Vambay colony, Jakkampudi, RR Pet, Ajith Singh Nagar and Gunadala areas. A total of 2,688 houses are yet to be completed in the Ajith Singh Nagar area. In Kabela junction area, 384 houses are at the basement level only. In Jakkampudi Colony, as many as 928 houses are yet to be completed.

The JNNURM has became a white elephant for the VMC . The VMC has estimated that at least Rs 170 crore is required to complete the JNNURM housing works. Despite spending huge amount of money and valuable time, the works are not completed.

When contacted, City Mayor Koneru Sridhar said that representations were submitted to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Karikal Valavan seeking seeking an interest free loan of Rs 100 crore to complete the pending JNNURM housing project works in the city. A survey will be conducted soon and all the eligible beneficiaries will be allotted houses soon after completing the pending project, he said.