VISAKHAPATNAM : Cracking the whip on the erring auto-rickshaw drivers, the traffic police booked as many as 1,004 cases on Wednesday, the first day of the special drive.

Most of the cases were related the auto-drivers not wearing proper uniform. As many as 28 teams of traffic police headed by ADCP (Traffic) K Mahendra Patrudu kept a hawk eye on city roads to detect violation of rules.

The teams conducted random checks as a part of the special drive. The ADCP said that out of the total 1,004 cases booked, 381 were related violation of uniform code and 193 were side-sitting cases.

The police booked 206 cases against drivers who carried extra passengers. “As many as 58 cases were registered against drivers having irregular number plates, and 220 cases for violating the one-way norms. Fifty-one drivers were caught without driving licence. The special drive took place across the city, and would continue further,” said the ADCP.