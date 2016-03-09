Minor Immolation: Accused to be Booked Under Nirbhaya Case

Express News Service By

ELURU: The Eluru rural police are contemplating registering a case under Nirbhaya Act against the two accused in the Chataparru minor girl immolation case. Though the accused are taken into custody, the arrest is not officially confirmed.

On March 5, 17-year-old Paidala Indumati of Chataparru was set ablaze by two brothers Pedda Vicky and Chinna Vicky. The girl succumbed to injuries at hospital on the same night. Though the girl when admitted to the hospital with burns had stated that it was a self immolation, later in her dying declaration, the girl said she was set ablaze by the two accused.

The police after thorough investigation have decided to register cases under 306 IPC (Provoking to commit suicide) or 302 IPC (murder) and Nirbhaya Act against the culprits, but again are in a dilemma as to what section will be appropriate given the the contradictory statements of the victim.

Victim’s Statement

“When I used to attend college, Chinna Vicky and Pedda Vicky used to harass me. On March 5, at 1.00 P.M. when I was alone in my house they came and pushed me into bathroom and poured kerosene on me and set ablaze. Both brothers told me that they want my father to touch their feet. Mother of Vicky has asked me to marry him. I told her that I will not marry him. Keeping this in mind, they burnt me. I told police about the incident, they noted all things.”