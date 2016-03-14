Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dress Code Introduced for Durga Temple Staff, Officials

Staff working inside the temple asked to wear white dress, sport Vibhuti and Tilakam on forehead

Published: 14th March 2016 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2016 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams has introduced dress code for the staff of all the departments.

Immediately after assuming charge as the incharge executive officer, SS Chandrasekhar Azad initiated reforms in the temple administration. In the circulars issued on Saturday and Sunday, staff working inside the temple were asked to wear white dress and sport Vibhuti and Tilakam on the forehead. The engineering staff of Devasthanams were asked to wear either white or sandal (cream) colour dress. Women employees were asked to wear plain sarees. Those working for serving food during Annadanam have to wear white lungi or dhoti. Similarly those working in tonsure halls should also wear white lungi and vest.

Dress Code.jpgSanitation contractors were directed to ensure that those deployed for work at the temple follow the dress code. The dress code rule is applicable to all regular, NMR, contract and outsourced employees. Further, staff has been made clear that wearing ID card is mandatory.

The executive officer directed the staff to wish the higher officials in a traditional manner - Jai Bhavani with folded hands - instead of saluting. Even the uniformed services - SPF, OPDS, guards, home guards, ex-servicemen have to greet their higher officials, if they come across in the temple in a traditional manner only. Chewing of tobacco and pan is also prohibited on the temple premises.

Those running shops in the temple premises were also asked to greet the devotees with ‘Jai Bhavani’ and the dress code is also applicable to them. Shopkeepers were asked not to violate the place they were allocated and in case of violations, strict action will be initiated.

The temple administration had also decided to provide ‘Bhasma Prasadam’ at the temple of Lord Malleswara Swamy on the lines of Kukuma Prasadam at Goddess Durga temple. For the purpose, 4 smartha brahmins following dress code will be deployed to distribute the prasadam from 6 am to 9 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp