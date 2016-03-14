Dress Code Introduced for Durga Temple Staff, Officials

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams has introduced dress code for the staff of all the departments.

Immediately after assuming charge as the incharge executive officer, SS Chandrasekhar Azad initiated reforms in the temple administration. In the circulars issued on Saturday and Sunday, staff working inside the temple were asked to wear white dress and sport Vibhuti and Tilakam on the forehead. The engineering staff of Devasthanams were asked to wear either white or sandal (cream) colour dress. Women employees were asked to wear plain sarees. Those working for serving food during Annadanam have to wear white lungi or dhoti. Similarly those working in tonsure halls should also wear white lungi and vest.

Sanitation contractors were directed to ensure that those deployed for work at the temple follow the dress code. The dress code rule is applicable to all regular, NMR, contract and outsourced employees. Further, staff has been made clear that wearing ID card is mandatory.

The executive officer directed the staff to wish the higher officials in a traditional manner - Jai Bhavani with folded hands - instead of saluting. Even the uniformed services - SPF, OPDS, guards, home guards, ex-servicemen have to greet their higher officials, if they come across in the temple in a traditional manner only. Chewing of tobacco and pan is also prohibited on the temple premises.

Those running shops in the temple premises were also asked to greet the devotees with ‘Jai Bhavani’ and the dress code is also applicable to them. Shopkeepers were asked not to violate the place they were allocated and in case of violations, strict action will be initiated.

The temple administration had also decided to provide ‘Bhasma Prasadam’ at the temple of Lord Malleswara Swamy on the lines of Kukuma Prasadam at Goddess Durga temple. For the purpose, 4 smartha brahmins following dress code will be deployed to distribute the prasadam from 6 am to 9 pm.