ELURU: Kolleru’s Pattikolla Lanka fish tank dispute took a new turn on Thursday night. Notwithstanding the High Court orders against fishing or aquaculture in the disputed 260 acres of fish ponds, Pattikolla Lanka villagers in Eluru Mandal of West Godavari late on Thursday night have started catching the fish from the tanks. They have already started transporting the fish to other places.

Tensions mounted during the day on Thursday when the forest officials stopped the villagers from catching fish from the disputed tanks falling under the fifth contour of Kolleru lake. The villagers detained forest officials, forcing deployment of additional forces. Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and his men tried to bring reconciliation and offered to hold talks with the District Collector. After they left, the police had set up a picket with 15 cops in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Sources said that the villagers requested the officials to allow them to catch the fish for the next two months and assured they would stop aqua culture as per the court orders. As part of a tacit agreement, the authorities reportedly agreed to let the fisher-folk to cath fish. The fishermen reportedly caught fish in 70 acre area till early hours of Friday. “We have already transported the catch to our storage points. Considering our requests and our investment in the tanks, the officials allowed us to catch the fish during the night but later, the officials again denied us permission,” said a villager on condition of anonymity. However, the officials have denied holding of discussions and said no permission has been given. No villager would be allowed to catch fish, said Eluru rural circle inspector A Nagamurali. Meanwhile, the deputy range officer of forests in Eluru lodged a complaint with the police against the villagers of Pattikolla Lanka charging them with obstructing the officials from performing their duties.

The Eluru rural police registered a case under Section 341 and 353 of IPC against 16 villagers late on Thursday night.