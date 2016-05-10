VIJAYAWADA: Tension built up at Velagapudi in seed capital region of Amaravati on Krishna river bank near here where temporary secretariat buildings are coming up when a daily wage labourer died after the concrete mixer on which he was working fell over him on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the mishap occurred when the victim Devender from Uttar Pradesh was using an iron rod to stir the concrete in the mixer when suddenly the machine which was revolving fell over him, crushing him to death instantaneously.

The incident led to tension with workers gathering around the body, preventing the police from moving it to the hospital for post-mortem examination. When the police tried to forcibly take away the body, they pelted stones at them and set fire to an ambulance parked near by in expression of their anger with the managements of LT and Shapoorji, who are constructing the buildings, for not ensuring safety to workers.

The police, after an effort, moved the body to nearby hospital at Mangalagiri even as the workers kept demanding that a compensation of Rs.25 lakh be paid to the kin of Devender and creation of better facilities at the work site for them. The officials are holding talks with the workers on their demands.