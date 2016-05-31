MACHILIPATNAM: A temple priest was assaulted by a moneylender for not clearing the debt at a bar located on the outskirts of Repalle in Guntur district, in the small hours of Monday.

According to Mopidevi sub-inspector KGV Satyanarayana, Buddu Pawan has been working as a priest at Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple in Mopidevi in Krishna district for more than 15 years now. He went to the bar in Repalle on Sunday night and was accompanied by Bezawada Vanamaiah, who lent him some money a few years ago.

While consuming liquor, Vanamaiah demanded Pawan to repay the debt immediately, but the latter sought some time. Soon, a heated argument ensued between the two and they shoved each other. The locals intervened and pacified them.

Meanwhile, after getting discharged from the government hospital in Avanigadda, Pawan lodged a complaint with the Mopidevi police stating that Vanamaiah and his henchmen assaulted him. The SI is investigating the case.