VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Corporation Employees Union is chalking out an action plan to bring pressure on the State Government seeking payment of salaries of VMC staff under the 010 head. As part of the action plan, the union will organise a series of protests in December. The payment of salaries through treasury is a long pending demand of about 2,400 VMC employees.

The union made several representations to the Telugu Desam Government in the last two and half years seeking payment of salaries through treasury. It also organised protests at the VMC office in this regard. If the government concedes the demand of VMC employees, it needs to bear a financial burden of D180 crore per annum. The union said salaries weren’t given promptly as the cash-strapped VMC was unable to bear the monthly bill of `15 crore.