VISAKHAPATNAM: Utter chaos prevailed in Visakhapatnam hours after the Union government demonetized Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Vizagites had tough time since early morning for procuring basic essentials right from milk to fuel. The shopkeepers and other business establishments refused to accept Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Shopkeepers were reluctant to accept the high value notes, citing no change.

Though the Centre had given an option to exchange the notes, right from hotels, restaurants and shops which sell basic needs refused to accept the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on Wednesday. Meat shops, bakeries and food courts, none of the establishments accepted the currency citing no change. Many grocery stores, super markets, rythu bazars too declined the currency. “We have to exchange the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes which we received till Tuesday. The Tuesday’s change exhausted in an hour after opening the shop,” said a tiffin shop owner at Maddilapalem.

The petrol bunks were crowded with cars, bikes and heavy vehicles since morning. Though the petrol bunks were told to accept these notes, they too refused, giving the same excuse. Many people thronged the bunks just to exchange the Rs 500 notes and grab some change. But the bunk owners greeted them with ‘no change’ boards. One of the biggest bunks, Siripuram petrol bunk, had witnessed a number of vehicles forming a beeline till afternoon. Many other bunks were also seen crowded.

People entered into heated argument with the petrol bunk owners in several areas as they had asked to fill petrol for Rs 500, since they cannot give change. “The fact is that the change was exhausted and we are not able to give the balance amount. Some motorists wanted petrol for Rs 100 by giving Rs 500 note”, said a petrol bunk worker at Isukathota.

Petrol bunk owners did not accept swiping facility for cards, citing server problems. Fuel stations at Gajuwaka and Siripuram closed their bunks by displaying ‘No petrol’ boards. Some bunks provided only diesel, but no petrol. Theatres too did not accept the notes and most people chose swiping facility. Some theatres which did not have swiping facility, witnessed film lovers returning home disappointed.