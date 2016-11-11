KAKINADA: Necessity is mother of all invention, so goes the adage. Black money hoarders of Godavari districts have found a new way to exchange their demonetised notes for the new currency and even turn black money into white. The tricksters are getting smaller denomination notes from temples by offering demonitesed Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. They are using hundi collections for the purpose. They are also using educational institutions, hospitals and business establishments to exchange demonetised notes for smaller demonetised notes.

The income earned by temples, churches and other places of worship do not attract any tax or penalisation under the Income Tax Act. So, the clever cash hoarders are taking this route to circumvent the system.

Some hoarders initially tried to exchange demonetised notes through the bank accounts of friends and acquaintances. But, herein lies the hitch. Those who deposit more than Rs 2.5 lakh are sure to be questioned. So, they are taking the divine route to financial salvation.

“Since Tuesday night, I got more than 10 calls from some high profile people and their representatives asking for exchanging their demonetised currency with Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes from our temple hundi collection. Due to the holy Kartika Maasam rush, most temples are getting good earnings in the form of donations and hundi collection,” an executive officer of a popular temple told Express on Thursday, on condition of anonymity.

Besides the famous Annavaram Devasthanam, Draksharama, Talupulamm Lova, Ainavalli, Antarvedi, Samalkota-Kumaara Bheemeswara, Pithapuram Paada Gaya Kshetram, Mandapalli Saneeswara, Ryaali, Vaadapalli, Kotipalli, Muramalla, Yanam-Balaji and other temple earn considerable amounts through donations from pilgrims.