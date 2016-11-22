Home States Andhra Pradesh

Queues at ATMs get longer, new notes sparser

Crowds near cash deposit machines decrease; demand for small change rises; new I500 yet to reach V’wada banks.

People queue up at an ATM kiosk at Pushpa Hotel Center in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the limitation on withdrawals at ATMs and majority of the ATMs displaying ‘No Cash’ boards, the queues at banks in the city for withdrawal of money is increasing by each passing day.

Queues for withdrawal are getting longer and longer than those for a cash deposit. The people are spending hours together in the queues for their transactions. At the Lakshmipuram branch of Andhra Bank in the city, people were waiting patiently for the bank to open post lunch on Monday. Once the doors opened, they dashed inside and waited for another half-hour for the counters to become functional. Soon, there wasn’t enough space even to stand for about 15 minutes in the bank.

The ATM kiosk near the bank had no public as there was no cash. Cash deposit machines, however, were functioning unlike in the first week of demonetization.

The situation was no different in Srinagar branch of the SBI. There was a long queue for withdrawals and a young teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said she has been waiting for several hours to get money. “The ATMs are not working for most of the time and even when they work, the amount one can withdraw is small. Hence, I thought it better to withdraw cash from the bank itself,” she said.
Prabhakar Naidu, a private employee, had to come out disappointed from the SBI Suryaraopet branch as the cash dispensing stopped just when his turn came in the queue. “It appears they do not have enough Rs 100 notes. So they are trying to issue Rs 2,000 notes,” he said.

However, the customers do not seem to prefer Rs 2000 notes as getting the small change is becoming increasingly difficult. He said there appears to be a shortage of small denomination notes. A bank manager, who refused to be identified, concurred with the observations.

It is learnt that none of the banks in Vijayawada has received new Rs 500 currency so far despite reports that the Rs 500 currency has reached the state.

