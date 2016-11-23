Durga Temple ‘annexes’ satram of Sringeri Peetham, sparks row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bharati Tirtha Swami of Sringeri Sharada Peethan may lead a protest against the Endowments Department for allowing Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam to take over the maintenance of Sringeri Peetham’s Vadlamannativari Satram, sources close to Express revealed.

Arjun Street, where the satram stands, remained tense on Tuesday with members of the Sringeri Peetham agitating over its “annexation”.

Members of Sringeri Peetham flayed the temple officials’ decision and claimed it was taken without consulting them. They said that the temple which was supposed to pay a rent of Rs 12,000 per day for using the staram for Annadanam had in fact decided to take it over when the satram custodian was in Sringeri on November 19.

The temple officials, however, said the Vadlamannativari Satram was being used for commercial purposes which was in conflict with the desire of the donor who handed over the satram to Sringeri Peetham five decades ago. According to Vadlamannativari Satram custodian Nimmagadda Subramanyam, the Devasthanam had requested the members of Sringeri Peetham to allocate the satram for Annadanam six months ago. At that time, it agreed to pay Rs 12,000 per day towards rent to the satram. The devasthanam paid a rent of Rs 21.6 lakh until October 15 and then stopped.

“When we asked for the payment for the unpaid period, the temple officials remained silent and suddenly the endowments department has given Durga Temple permission to take over the satram maintenance,” Subramanyam said.

Defending the move to lease the satram for commercial purposes like weddings and other functions, the custodian maintained that he had the original documents which mention that the satram should be operated through the amount collected from travellers and weddings.