Rolling with the waves on warships

The ‘Day at Sea’ was a grand affair with 2,400 people in eight ships, organised for the citizens, as a part of the Navy Week Celebrations to be held on Dec 4.

Published: 26th November 2016 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2016 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

A fleet of warships sailing during the ‘Day at Sea’ programme organised by the Indian Navy in Vizag on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

The day- long tour on the sea had the presence of senior citizens, members of the Veteran Sailors Forum (VSF) and the Navy Foundation. They sailed aboard Eastern Fleet ships on Friday.

The Navymen try to give some exposure to the schoolchildren and others of the works they actually do. The visitors were given a demonstration of asymmetric threat, Search and Rescue (SAR) by Chetak helicopter and sonar dunking by Kamov helicopter and firing. The underway replenishment was also demonstrated during the sorties.

The Navymen try to give some exposure to the schoolchildren and others of the works they actually do. The visitors were given a demonstration of asymmetric threat, Search and Rescue (SAR) by Chetak helicopter and sonar dunking by Kamov helicopter and firing. The underway replenishment was also demonstrated during the sorties.

The students and other visitors sailed in eight ships, including INS Shakti, which is an oil tanker, stealth frigates INS Satpura, INS Shivalik, guided missile destroyer INS Ranvijay, Stealth ASW corvette INS Kadmatt, missile corvettes INS Kora, INS Khanjar and offshore patrol vessel INS Sukanya. It also includes a submarine which met the ships mid- way.  

The Navy planned to take the civilians by ships of 20 nautical miles which is roughly 37 km.
On the ‘Day at Sea’ and the Navy Day, Rear Admiral B Dasgupta, flag officer commanding Eastern Fleet, said: “It is an opportunity for us to give an idea of the Navy operations to civilians and the Navy Week celebration is the only time where we organise the ‘Day at Sea’.

For the Navy Day we will have participation of 26 ships and also P8I aircraft. People can also come watch the rehearsals on December 2 at RK Beach. For the Navy Day,  we have come up with the theme of ‘Indian Navy, Professional Force Anchoring Stability, Security and National Prosperity’ and Civil Aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be the chief guest,” he added

The journey of the event started with the prize distributions for the painting competition winners ‘Pratibimb’ which was held earlier this month. Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Pendurthi, has been adjudged the winner of the Rolling Trophy.

