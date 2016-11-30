VIJAYAWADA: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) would be having a three-day Golden Jubilee celebration at Swaraj Maidan (PWD Grounds) here from December 1 to 3, according to Satya Gopinath Das Prabhuji, president- ISKCON, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Anantapur.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Gopinath Das said that several activities have been planned for the three-day event. “On the first day, a massive rally would be taken out from Swaraj Maidan on Mahatma Gandhi Road highlighting the concept ‘Say No to Bad Habits-Save the Youth’,” he said. The three day event will also have spiritual discourse on ‘Moral Values and Ethics, Bhagavad Gita and Bhagavatam’ during the evening session, besides cultural, Annadanam and musical programmes.

“ISKCON would hold a photo exhibition, which would depict the story of ISKCON and its founder Swami Prabhupada,” he said. He added that all the four ISKCON temples in AP would participate in the festivities.