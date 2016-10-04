Whopping 60,000 turn up on Day 3

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: Scores of devotees thronged Indrakeeladri hill on the third day of the ongoing Dasara celebrations to catch a glimpse of the ‘Gayatri Devi’ alankaram of goddess Kanaka Durga. It is estimated that nearly 60,000 devotees visited the temple on Monday (by 5 pm).



Devotees were allowed darshan at the temple from 3 am to 11 pm. Devotees made a beeline to the temple in the early hours of Monday, their numbers dipping slightly in the afternoon due to the scorching heat. The momentum picked up again the evening, with thousands of devotees thronging the hill shrine even as the temple environs reverberated with the chants of believers.

Sri Annapurna Devi alamkaram



Volunteers and security personnel controlled the crowds lined up in queues from early morning. Drinking water packets were supplied to the devotees by the student volunteers at regular intervals.

Voluntary organisations set up stalls adjacent to the queues and supplied butter milk to devotees.

Vijayawada city mayor Koneru Sreedhar and his family were among the 150 families who performed Kumkumarchana at Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam on the third day of the festivities.

Temple executive officer A Surya Kumari performed ‘suhasini’ puja and presented new clothes to children on the occasion.



As many as 6,000 devotees were offered ‘anna prasadam’ at the special building arranged for annadanam.

Cultural programmes performed by folk artists enthralled the devotees and artisans from various places performed classical dances and Kolatam.Musical concerts and bhajana programmes were at the best to keep the spirit enlivening.According to temple executive officer A Surya Kumari said ‘Laksha Kumkumarchana’ will be performed on October 8. On the third day of the festivities, ticket sales fetched nearly `7.45 lakh.

Temple authorities plan to offer ‘Anna Prasadam’ to 45,000 devotees on the fourth day of the celebrations. The number will be increased in the upcoming days depending upon the number of pilgrims.