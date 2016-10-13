Home States Andhra Pradesh

Politics becoming a refuge for corrupt people: Naidu

Andhra Chief Minister reiterates demand that currency notes in the denomination of I1,000 and I500 be abolished after inaugurating his office in Velagapudi

Published: 13th October 2016 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2016 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

(left) AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu steps into his new office after inaugurating it at the Interim Government Complex (above)at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Wednesday. | Express photo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking the moral high ground, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday regretted that some legislators were misusing public mandate and looking for ways and means of earning money for the next elections. “Politics has become a shelter for corrupt people and black money earners. Some people who are in politics are misusing the people’s mandate,” he said, and in the same breath found fault with the people too, for voting to those who give them I500 or I1,000 on election day unmindful of the welfare schemes implemented for their benefit by the government.


The chief minister was speaking at a press conference soon after inaugurating his office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi. Referring to reports that an individual in Hyderabad had recently disclosed Rs 10,000 crore under the Centre’s Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS), he felt the man couldn’t obviously be a  ‘businessman’. “Who is that, we can’t know as per law. Is it possible for a businessman to declare such huge money?” he wondered, leaving none in doubt who he was hinting at. He claimed that such people were making some legislators insecure and prompting them to look at money earning options to preserve their vote-banks.


Pointing out that the root-cause of the problem was black money, he reiterated his demand that I500 and I1,000 notes be withdrawn and observed that once these currency notes were abolished, it would put an end to buying of votes. “In course of time, we have to go for total bank accounts. We have to bring in that  culture. One, you have to regulate and two, you have to bring in that culture. Then it will curb the evils,” Chandrababu said.


Pitching for better values in the political system and issue-based lobbying like in America, instead of lobbying for personal gains, the chief minister said, “I will write a letter to the Prime Minister requesting to phase out cash transactions with the ultimate goal of ensuring that all transactions are conducted online through banks. It will not only ensure accountability but also make tracking of the money trail easier,” he explained.
He also emphasised the need for bringing pressure on Swiss banks to disclose the names of those who have stashed their black money there and make efforts to bring it back.
He appreciated the Modi Sarkar’s IDS, but felt it could not be a permanent solution.

