Home States Andhra Pradesh

Babu trumps babus, scraps infra authority

The AP Cabinet also clears another proposal facilitating setting up of Mega Food Park in Krishna dist on 716 acres

Published: 19th October 2016 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2016 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a decision that is likely to raise eyebrows, the State Cabinet, which met here Tuesday, paved the way for transfer of powers of bureaucrats to Cabinet ministers, in vetting proposals on infrastructure projects, particularly in Amaravati. To facilitate this, the Cabinet cleared a draft bill to amend the AP Infrastructure Enabling Act, which obviates the need for the proposals to be first cleared by the AP Infrastructure Authority (APIA), created under the Act, before they are sent to the Cabinet. In other words, APIA stands scrapped.


The Cabinet also cleared another proposal, facilitating the setting up of a Mega Food Park at  Mallavalli in Bapulapadu mandal, Krishna district in an area of 716 acres. The APIIC will acquire land from farmers at the rate of `7.56 lakh per acre for this purpose. The moves comes amid the controversy surrounding the proposed Godavari Aqua Mega Food Park in Bhimavaram.


“The APIA, headed by the chief secretary, comprises principal secretaries of various departments. Before a proposal reaches APIA, it is cleared by the principal secretary of the department concerned. The same principal secretary would be clearing it again in APIA which is nothing but duplication of work,” Information and Public Relations Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy said, briefing mediapersons.


But sources said the amendment was intended to ensure that projects, to be taken up under the Swiss Challenge method, reach the Cabinet directly from the departments without the APIA intervention.

