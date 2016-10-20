2,949 candidates qualify APSET

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The results for the APSET - 2016 for was released here at Andhra University on Wednesday. As many as 2,949 candidates, out of the 56,453 who applied, qualified the recruitment test held for Lectureship or Assistant Professorship and the results were declared by Human Resource Development minister of Andhra Pradesh Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Andhra University conducted the test for the first time, after the State bifurcation in 31 subjects, in 100 examination centres at six regional centres on September 11.

Addressing the media, HRD minister said, “About 6.62 per cent qualified the exam which is higher than previous APSET-2014 results (6.02 per cent) conducted in the undivided State”.

Informing that the AU officials have announcing the results in a record period of 38 days, the varsity vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao said, “Subject wise and category wise merit list was prepared using aggregate marks of all the three papers attempted by the students in step 1 of shortlisting.

Top 15 pc candidates from the merit list in step II of shortlisting are declared as qualified. Students can check the results at apset.net.in, he informed

In a move to incorporate Fine Arts and other subjects in the qualifying test, the Nageswara Rao said, “We will also be writing a letter to the UGC requesting them to add courses such as fine arts and a few more from henceforth.”