New software to sort out BPS applications

Express News Service By

GUNTUR: Town and Country Planning Department additional director Pradeep Kumar said that the government was set to expedite the process of resolving the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) applications by using a new software.

While about 75,000 applications poured to the civic bodies across the State under the Building Penalisation Scheme, the officials only resolved 10 per cent of applications so far. He emphasised the need for completing the process at the earliest.

During a meeting with officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), here on Wednesday, he said that they have made software changes to the old format being used for clearing the Building Penalisation Scheme applications.

Explaining about the new software changes to the officials through power point presentation, he said, the updated technology will come in handy and avoid delay in resolving the BPS applications.

Guntur Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Krishna Kaparthi, city planner K Dhanunjaya Reddy and others were also present.