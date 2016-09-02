VISAKHAPATNAM: Two empty suitcases left unattended beside a temple at the Railway New Colony area of the city triggered panic among the residents, who suspected them to be bombs, here on Thursday. The locals left a huge sigh of relief after the bomb squad confirmed them to be empty suitcases.

According to sources, the temple priest had informed the police about the suitcases when the Bomb Squad along with dog squad rushed to the spot. Traffic was also blocked for sometime near the spot only to hear the bomb squad confirm that they were empty suitcases.