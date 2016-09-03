Home States Andhra Pradesh

Short-staffed and cash-strapped, Kakinada libraries staring at closure

Almost all District Libraries in Andhra Pradesh are suffering from severe manpower shortage.

Published: 03rd September 2016 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2016 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

KAKINADA: Almost all District Libraries in the state are suffering from severe manpower shortage. Adding to this misery, the tax amount which has been collected by the local bodies has also not reached the concerned libraries. This situation is pushing the libraries to lose their glory and most of them are in a state of shut down.

In East Godavari district, 100 mainstream libraries, 39 rural libraries (Gramina Grandhaalayaalu) and 160 reading rooms exist. In this, only 20 rural libraries are running presently. The remaining libraries have closed down due to lack of manpower. In 100 libraries, total sanctioned posts are 219. But, now only as many as 96 employees are working. Remaining posts are vacant. More than 50 per cent of the existing employees are outsourced staff. After 1989, there has been no recruitment of librarians and staff. Only SC, ST backlog vacancies have been filled recently. All local bodies like Gram Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations are collecting 8 paisa per 1 rupee as Library Tax. Though they are collecting crores of rupees as Library Cess, majority of them are not giving the cess amount to libraries and diverting the sum for their urgent needs.

At KMC limits, authorities are claiming that they are collecting only 4 paisa instead of 8 paisa per Rupee and even that amount is also not being given promptly to the libraries. Up to now nearly Rs 7 crores of cess amount was pending with KMC. District Library authorities are writing letters and asking repeatedly for Rs 7 crores, but, no use. Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has also a pending sum of Rs 7 crore to the libraries department. Most municipalities of the district, like Ramachandrapuram, Mandapeta etc. have cleared 80-90% of cess-related payments to the library department.

“With 300-350 readers daily, we want to provide more reader-friendly atmosphere with facilities like safe drinking water, toilets, more fans, chairs and lighting etc. But due to lack of funds, we are unable to provide any. We requested KMC to pay the pending Rs 7 crore cess amount,” one of the Kakinada District Library staff said. “Very soon we are going to pay the pending library cess amount to the concerned authorities,” the KMC authorities explained, when questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp