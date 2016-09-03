Short-staffed and cash-strapped, Kakinada libraries staring at closure

Express News Service By

KAKINADA: Almost all District Libraries in the state are suffering from severe manpower shortage. Adding to this misery, the tax amount which has been collected by the local bodies has also not reached the concerned libraries. This situation is pushing the libraries to lose their glory and most of them are in a state of shut down.

In East Godavari district, 100 mainstream libraries, 39 rural libraries (Gramina Grandhaalayaalu) and 160 reading rooms exist. In this, only 20 rural libraries are running presently. The remaining libraries have closed down due to lack of manpower. In 100 libraries, total sanctioned posts are 219. But, now only as many as 96 employees are working. Remaining posts are vacant. More than 50 per cent of the existing employees are outsourced staff. After 1989, there has been no recruitment of librarians and staff. Only SC, ST backlog vacancies have been filled recently. All local bodies like Gram Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations are collecting 8 paisa per 1 rupee as Library Tax. Though they are collecting crores of rupees as Library Cess, majority of them are not giving the cess amount to libraries and diverting the sum for their urgent needs.

At KMC limits, authorities are claiming that they are collecting only 4 paisa instead of 8 paisa per Rupee and even that amount is also not being given promptly to the libraries. Up to now nearly Rs 7 crores of cess amount was pending with KMC. District Library authorities are writing letters and asking repeatedly for Rs 7 crores, but, no use. Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has also a pending sum of Rs 7 crore to the libraries department. Most municipalities of the district, like Ramachandrapuram, Mandapeta etc. have cleared 80-90% of cess-related payments to the library department.

“With 300-350 readers daily, we want to provide more reader-friendly atmosphere with facilities like safe drinking water, toilets, more fans, chairs and lighting etc. But due to lack of funds, we are unable to provide any. We requested KMC to pay the pending Rs 7 crore cess amount,” one of the Kakinada District Library staff said. “Very soon we are going to pay the pending library cess amount to the concerned authorities,” the KMC authorities explained, when questioned.