SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to provide veterinary assistance to farmers and cattle rearers at their doorsteps, the authorities has decided to recruit 494 ‘Pashu Mitras’ in the district.

“Pashu mitras will carry the veterinary related government welfare schemes to the doorsteps of every farmer, especially those living in the remote areas. The recruitment process has been completed for the district headquarters and the same for the mandal and panchayat areas would be completed soon,” district animal husbandry joint director M Venkateswara Rao said, adding that each Pashu Mitra will hold the responsibility of a unit comprising 500 cattle from a particular area.

The district has 1,100 panchayats and the areas which do not have veterinary institution or Gopala Mitra centres will be given priority while recruiting the Pashu Mitras, he said, adding that the process would be completed by end of this month.

He said that 191 veterinary institutions, 159 Gopala Mitra centres are functioning across the district at present. The administration has already recruited 3,500 Gopala Mitras prior to the present recruitment drive.