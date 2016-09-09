Opposition drops hints of 'grand alliance' against TDP over special status

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The issue of special category status to the state appears to be gradually making Opposition parties move closer to each other, possibly paving the way for formation of a "grand alliance" against the Chandrababu Naidu government in the state, a la 2004 general polls in the erstwhile united state.

The ‘enigmatic’ package, announced by the Centre to the state in lieu of special status, seems to have created more problems for the ruling TDP instead of rescuing it from the opposition's attack, during the assembly session, which began here on Thursday.

All Opposition parties in the state together cornered the ruling party over the way Centre had denied special status to AP, by just deciding to release a package for the State.

Giving indications that realignment of political forces against Naidu government has begun, YSRC, Congress and Left sounded the war bugle against the state government, rejecting the ‘package’. If YSRC and the Left jointly called for statewide bandh on Saturday, the Congress too announced total road blockade on the same day.

‘‘As the Centre has rejected special status to AP, we have called for a bandh on Sept 10 as special status is our right,’’ YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Congress, CPM and CPI leaders too made similar statements. Even as the state was witnessing protest demonstrations from Srikakulam to Tirupati, rejecting the Centre's package and demanding special status, the first day session of the state assembly witnessed YSRC members stalling its proceedings for the sake of special status to AP. After two adjournments and absolute bedlam in the House, Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao had to suspend the session for Friday as YSRC members did not allow the House to transact its business.

Earlier in the day, YSRC members led by Jagan reached the assembly premises by undertaking a protest march, alleging that the TDP and BJP had betrayed AP by settling for a package to the State. The party MLAs, who were wearing black attire to express their unhappiness over Centre's rejection of special status, gave slogans that "CM Naidu compromised on AP interests in lieu of his cash-for-vote case".

Later, both the houses were rocked by repeated protests by the opposition party, demanding Naidu's resignation.

Terming it a betrayal of the people by the TDP and BJP, slogan-shouting members of the YSRC stormed into the podium and encircled Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao.

The Speaker adjourned the house for 10 minutes but there was no let-up in protests when the proceedings resumed. Amid the bedlam, Naidu moved the GST Bill for ratification.

As the opposition members continued to shout slogans, the Speaker adjourned the House for second time. Since the YSRC's protests continued even after the resumption of the House, Speaker Rao adjourned the Assembly to Friday.