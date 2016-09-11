VISAKHAPATNAM: With low pressure formed over west central and northwest Bay of Bengal, showers in spells were seen across Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue for few more days in the State, said MET officials.

According to Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, the prevailing upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal which is now tilting southwards is likely to intensify into a low pressure zone in the next 24 hours causing rain.

“While moderate rains are expected in several parts of the state, a few places of Coastal Andhra may experience heavy rain in the next 24 to 48 hours. The weather condition is likely to continue to be the same for a few more days,” said a Cyclone Warning Centre official.

As Visakhapatnam district received spells of rain, temperatures in north coastal Andhra Pradesh dropped. Several parts of the Vizag Agency area also received mild rains.

Pusapatirega of Vizianagaram received highest rainfall of 5 cm. Meanwhile, Tenali in Guntur, Paleru Bridge, Nandigama, Avanigadda and Gudivada of Krishna district, Paderu, Bheemunipatnam of Visakhapatnam district, Denkada and Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district, Eluru, and Kukunoor of West Godavari district received mild rains.