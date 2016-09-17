Home States Andhra Pradesh

Child charred to death as bus travelling to Hyderabad catches fire

Police suspect short circuit as reason for fire; file case of negligence

Published: 17th September 2016 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2016 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Child

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old boy Vihal was charred to death and five other passengers were hospitalised with burns after a moving bus belonging to private travels bound to Hyderabad caught fire at Humnabad in Karnataka on Friday.

The injured passengers who were provided medical assistance in Humnabad were later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment in the city.

Around 5.30 am on Friday, the bus carrying 36 passengers crossed Humnabad and was proceeding to Hyderabad. ''As the bus reached Janathanagar, flames erupted and spread quickly. When the mishap took place, passengers were fast asleep. A passenger noticed the flames and alerted the driver,'' said SI Patil.

''Minutes after the bus caught fire, all the passengers got down from the vehicle by breaking windowpanes and emergency exit door,'' Patil added. Vihal was charred to death and five others received burns. A mild stampede like situation took place inside the bus after the passengers tried to escape from fire in the bus.

By the time fire tenders arrived, the bus was gutted completely. Police suspect that the mishap took place due to short circuit. Some passengers told police that they noticed flames from front side of bus where engine was located. 

The Humnabad police registered a case under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) under IPC against the bus driver and Kaveri travels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp