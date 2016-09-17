Child charred to death as bus travelling to Hyderabad catches fire

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old boy Vihal was charred to death and five other passengers were hospitalised with burns after a moving bus belonging to private travels bound to Hyderabad caught fire at Humnabad in Karnataka on Friday.

The injured passengers who were provided medical assistance in Humnabad were later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment in the city.

Around 5.30 am on Friday, the bus carrying 36 passengers crossed Humnabad and was proceeding to Hyderabad. ''As the bus reached Janathanagar, flames erupted and spread quickly. When the mishap took place, passengers were fast asleep. A passenger noticed the flames and alerted the driver,'' said SI Patil.

''Minutes after the bus caught fire, all the passengers got down from the vehicle by breaking windowpanes and emergency exit door,'' Patil added. Vihal was charred to death and five others received burns. A mild stampede like situation took place inside the bus after the passengers tried to escape from fire in the bus.

By the time fire tenders arrived, the bus was gutted completely. Police suspect that the mishap took place due to short circuit. Some passengers told police that they noticed flames from front side of bus where engine was located.

The Humnabad police registered a case under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) under IPC against the bus driver and Kaveri travels.