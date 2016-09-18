Yet-to-come Diabetes clinic dupes depositors of Rs 50 lakh

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another fraud incident, the management of city-based Hetwik Global Health Services (HGHS) absconded with `50 lakh in cash few days ago. The amount was collected from their franchisers across the state to start their own diabetes clinics.

The HGHS, floated as a private firm to establish its chain link clinics across the state, came up with a scheme that if diabetic patients deposit `500 per month in their clinics, they can get medicines, tests and treatment free of cost for a month. Also, the firm directors attracted deposits from franchisers worth more than `50 lakh.

Pandiripalli Srinivasa Rao of Sangareddy in Telangana was accused in an old case (fraud). Later, he came to Vijayawada and started diabetes clinics along with his friend and second accused in this case, Puppala Srinivasa Rao. Two others also invested as partners.

Their idea was to start clinics throughout the state along with pharmacy store and pathology labs. They gave franchises in all districts and recruited employees as divisional managers and marketing executives, who were not paid salaries for almost six months.

After collecting the deposits from franchisers, the accused did not start the services through clinics where the depositors started exerting pressure. The situation led to absconding of all the four accused.

One of the franchisers from Narasaraopet lodged a complaint at Suryaraopet police station on Friday. The police registered a case under IPC section 420 for cheating and launched investigation.