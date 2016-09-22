VISAKHAPATNAM: A MONTH after the brutal attack by a jilted lover on a woman and her mother, the MVP police on Wednesday arrested the accused and was remanded. The police recovered two knives from his possession. The daughter had died in the attack.

Addressing the media, ACP (East) Annepu Narasimha Murthy said the complainant Donka Bhogamma and her daughter Rupa are residents of Ponduru mandal. Rupa was married to one of her relatives and they separated after a few years.

The accused, L Ramana, an electrician, resided in the neighbouring village of Bhogamma and he was also separated from his wife. Ramana, a known person to the family of Bhogamma, befriended Rupa. Bhogamma shifted her family to Simhadripuram of HB Colony where they worked as maids. After Bhogamma rejected their love proposal, Ramana eloped with Rupa to Vijayawada.

But with Ramana harassing Rupa, she returned to her mother. Though the family members of Bhogamma warned Ramana not to create trouble for them again, he asked Rupa to come along with him, who rejected it.

On August 13, Ramana came to the house of Bhogamma with a bag with two sharp knives. Ramana brutally stabbed Rupa with a small knife and after she tried to run, he attacked her with a sickle. Later, he also attacked Bhogamma, who tried to intervene. She is still in KGH undergoing treatment.

The ACP said that neighbours were the witness of the case. They saw Ramana chasing the victims with sickle. After the murder, Ramana went to a secluded place at Hanumanthuwaka area, where he hid the knives in the bushes. Later, he went to Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Srikakulam and a few other places. Special police parties nabbed the accused on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Wednesday.