HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the proposed development of start-up area of Amaravati capital city was a state project, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday told the Hyderabad High Court that the procedure adopted by it in examining the proposals of the Singapore consortium was proper.

AP advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas was making this submission before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao dealing with an appeal filed jointly by the state government and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) challenging the interim order of a single judge who stayed all further proceedings of the notification issued for development of start-up area of Amaravati city. The appellants sought to vacate stay on bidding process to develop start-up area under Swiss challenge method.

Continuing his argument, the AG contended that AP and CRDA are one entity in the Concession and Development Agreement and inseparable as a party entering into agreement. In this regard, the findings of the impugned order is misconceived, he added.

While explaining the procedure followed by the government in the bid process, Dammalapati pointed out that the order impugned was passed bringing the entire start-up activity to a grinding halt. At this stage, the bench said that any issue which involves public interest need to be examined.