All set for JEE (Main), 96,000 to take exam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Joint Entrance Examination Mains-I 2017 on Sunday. Over 96,000 students from Andhra Pradesh have applied for the JEE (Main) offline examination, which is going to be held across the country on April 2. The State has got four centres for the JEE (Main), which include Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

The examination starts at 9:30 am. Latecomers will not be allowed to write the examination.

Candidates must bring their hall-ticket for the examination and carry their ID proof. Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators and smart watches will not be allowed into the examination halls.

According to officials, 15 lakh students will appear for the JEE (Main) across the country this year.

The number of candidates is slightly higher this time compared to last year. Despite the increase in the number of candidates appearing for the JEE (Main), the number of examination centres have come down to 113 this year from 131 last time.

From this year, there will be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main). But candidates need to secure a minimum of 75 per cent or be in the top 20 percentile in their 12th standard examinations to take the JEE (Main).

Earlier, the JEE (Main) ranks used to be calculated on the basis of exam score and marks in the 12th standard in the ratio 60:40. Right from 2016, the Ministry of Human Resource Development increased the annual fee for undergraduates from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2 lakh.