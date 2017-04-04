Boycott of Gorantla’s aides forces RMC council meet adjournment

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The council meeting of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) was adjourned indefinitely on Monday due to lack of quorum. The RMC budget for the financial year 2017-18 was to be presented at the meeting.



Telugu Desam corporators boycotted the RMC council meeting denouncing the non-induction of their leader and Rajamahendravarm Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary into the State cabinet.



The RMC has a total strength of 50. Out of the total, only 12 corporators belonging to the YSR Congress Party attended the meeting.

A quorum of 17 is required for the conduct of the meeting. Hence, Mayor Pantham Rajini Sesha Sai adjourned the council meeting. The ruling TDP members and opposition YSRCP corporators levelled charges and countercharges against each other over the adjournment of the council meeting meant for presentation of the RMC budget. Actually, the RMC council meeting was to be held on March 31. It was postponed to April 3 due to the budget session of State Assembly.



YSRCP floor leader M Sharmila Reddy deplored the boycott of the council meeting by the TDP corporators. She said it was improper on the part of the TDP members to abstain from the meeting in support of their leader as induction or non-induction of Butchaiah Choudary into the State cabinet was purely the party’s internal matter.

It was evident with the TDP corporators’ boycott that they were least bothered about people’s problems, she said.



TDP floor leader V Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP was trying to politicise the boycott for mileage. There were several instances when the municipal corporation budget was presented late, he said.



Reacting to the boycott of the council meeting by his followers, Butchaiah Choudary said it was their own decision. He never asked them to boycott the council meeting in his support. The MLA said he suggested his followers not to abstain from the council meeting over denial of cabinet berth to him.