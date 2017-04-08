Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revenue staff stage protest over ‘suspension’ of colleagues 

Revenue employees besieged the Srikakulam collectorate, demanding a rollback on the recommendations of the authorities pertaining to suspension of Tekkali, Patapatnam civil supplies deputy tahsildars (CSDTs) Satish and Ramesh. 

Published: 08th April 2017 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2017 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue officials shout slogans during their protest at the Srikakulam collectorate on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Revenue employees besieged the Srikakulam collectorate, demanding a rollback on the recommendations of the authorities pertaining to suspension of Tekkali, Patapatnam civil supplies deputy tahsildars (CSDTs) Satish and Ramesh. 


During a recently held meeting recently, joint collector KV Chakradhar Babu recommended suspension of the officials on the charges of dereliction of duty. 


Protesting the move, revenue employees from across the district gathered at the collectorate at around 11 am and squatted on the premises for almost five hours. 


“Vexed over the ill-treatment meted out to him in a recent meeting by the joint collector, Tekkali CSDT Satish made an attempt to commit suicide on Friday morning,” said one of the protesters.


Accusing the joint collector of ill-treating the revenue officials over petty issues, the revenue officials staged a dharna. “The officer (JC) always discourage the officials on some pretext or the other,” the protesters said.


After squatting for around five hours, the revenue employees submitted a representation to  P Lakshmi Narasimham and held talks. 


“The collector promised to revoke the the recommendation of suspension made by the joint collector. He also promised to sort out the long-pending issues of the employees,” said revenue employees association leaders, after meeting the collector. 


After the collector’s assurance, revenue officials called off the stir. Revenue
deputy collectors, RDOs and VRA (village revenue assistants) took part in the dharna.

Comments

