Pawan Kalyan lambasts TDP and BJP over special category status to Andhra

Published: 13th April 2017 05:28 PM

A file photo of Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan yet again took the twitter route to lambast the TDP, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh for its lack of enthusiasm in achieving the special category status (SCS) for the State, which was promised during the bifurcation.

On Thursday, he tweeted that it was quite disheartening to see Union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who belongs to TDP, remain silent and the absence of TDP MPs in the parliament, when the discussion of SCS to Andhra Pradesh came up. 

He was all praise for the Telangana MPs who stood by Andhra Pradesh and supported its demand for SCS. “My wholehearted thanks to T-MPs--Kesava Rao and R Ananda Bhaskar--for their support to AP SCS,” he tweeted.  He also said YSRC MPs are doing a commendable job in this regard.

“I think TDP MPs have forgotten the insult of their MPs getting beaten by North MPs in Parliament during the State bifurcation. I request TDP – do not mortgage the self respect of people of Andhra Pradesh to Centre for your personal benefit,” he tweeted.

“But, when repeated injustice is being meted out to us, then where is the need,” he sought to know. He questioned if BJP would divide Uttar Pradesh as per popular demand or was the rule only applied to Southern State of Andhra Pradesh.

In his tweet, he was highly critical of the attitude adopted by the political class in Delhi and said they are comfortable when Southern people are discriminated against, mocked for speaking in Dravidian tongue, kicked, abused and divided, as long as their contracts and business opportunities are not denied. He said that political class is ready to be slavish and subservient at the cost of people’s self respect, as long as their own interests are taken care off.

“When it comes to the interests of people and State all parties should speak in one voice irrespective of their political differences. To get a better deal to our respective states from centre, all the south political parties should come under one common platform to fight against biased attitude of North Indian leadership.  If former BJP MP Tarun Vijay and his bosses truly feel apologetic about his racial remarks on dark skinned South Indians, then they should learn, one our Dravidian languages to ease the immense hurt he had caused to South Indians,” he tweeted.

Tarun Vijay’s demeaning racial remarks towards South Indians is a fine example of how the snobbish North Indian elites and political class view our ‘Darvida Bharatha’ and its people, he added.

