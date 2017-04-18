Heat wave likely in 251 mandals of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The maximum temperatures over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema rose by 1-2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The highest temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram and Tirupati.

Out of the total 670 mandals, seven recorded severe heat wave conditions while 92 had heat wave conditions with the highest in Guntur, Prakasam and Guntur districts. In the next 24 hours, 251 mandals are likely to experience heat wave conditions.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), “221 mandals faced very hot conditions while 127 had hot conditions with the highest recorded in Krihsna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Meanwhile, 234 mandals are likely to have hot conditions in the next 24 hours.”

“Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in south coastal AP, while maximum temperatures over Rayalaseema will be above 40 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours,” said the duty officer of Cyclone Warning Centre, Vizag.