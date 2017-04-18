Scorching heat claims five lives in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VISHAKAPATNAM: The heat wave conditions which continue unabated in the Rayalaseema region have claimed five lives in Chittoor and Nellore districts in the last 36 hours.

Four people, including three from the eastern mandals of Chittoor district died of sun stroke on Tuesday.

B Deva Nayak (74), a resident of Diguva Thanda near Errakotapalli in Kalakada mandal collapsed in the afternoon. Nayak was rushed to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

K Nagooramma (50) from Nandanam near Nagalapuram and N Narasimhulu Reddy (61), a native of Elakatooru in Nindra mandal met the same fate. The deaths were reported at the Nindra PHC.

Similarly, the doctors at Erpedu mandal PHC informed district officials about the death of Kovila Chengamma (50) after she suffered a sun stroke.

Confirming the heat-related deaths, Chittoor DM&HO Vijaya Gouri said that the reports had been sent to collector Siddarth Jain.

In Nellore district, Challa Sreenivasulu (46) from Gunduvaripalli in Anumasamudrampeta mandal, after finishing the day's works, returned home late on Monday. After a bout of vomiting, he collapsed. The family members rushed him to Atmakur Area Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. However, DM&HO C Varasundaram is yet to confirm it as a heat-related death.

Meanwhile, a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and tribal areas recorded rainfall. A few mandals in Araku witnessed hail storms on Tuesday.

The weathermen attributed it to the change in weather system. "A cyclonic circulation prevails over Odisha and its neighbourhood extending up to a height of 1.5 km. The trough formed is extended up to the Comorin coast, resulting in a high pressure gradient over coastal AP. Under its influence, thunderstorm and rain is expected at a few places in the next 24 hours," said the duty officer at Cyclonic Warning Centre (CWC), Vizag.

However, he said heat wave conditions are likely to continue in Nellore, Prakasam districts and Rayalaseema for the next three days.

On Tuesday, heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in coastal Andhra districts and Rayalaseema. The highest maximum day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kurnool, followed by 43 degrees in Anantapur and Tirupati.

Of the total 670 mandals in the state, 217 recorded heat wave conditions, while 192 experienced very hot conditions on Tuesday. The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) daily weather report suggests that 314 mandals are likely to witness heat wave conditions in the next 24 hours.

