Panchyat buildings inaugurated 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated several panchayat raj buildings and laid foundation stones for many development works at Bhimunipatnam and Padmanabham mandals on Wednesday.

He inaugurated panchayat buildings (each constructed with `17 lakh of NREGS funds) at Gandigundam, Mamidilova and Padmanabham villages and laid foundation stones for the ` 10-crore BT Road expansion works in Padmanabham mandal.