Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mudragada to take out padayatra on August 3 

Kapu patriarch along with his followers stages ‘Akali Kekalu’ at his house at Kirlampudi, sayd his Chalo Amaravati seeking BC status for Kapus will be peaceful

Published: 01st August 2017 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2017 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kapu leaders doing the Jaladeeksha in River Vasistha Godavari at Koderu village in Achanta Mandal of West Godavari district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA:Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday announced that he would take out ‘Chalo Amaravati Padayatra’ on August 3 to achieve BC status for Kapus. Mudragada along with his followers staged a novel protest ‘Akali Kekalu’ at his house at Kirlampudi during lunch hour. As part of the protest, the former minister along with his family members and followers beat empty plates with spoons. Speaking to mediapersons after his novel protest, he said his lunch hour protest would continue till August 2 and on August 3, he would take out padayatra.

The Kapu leader said he was asked by the District Collector not to venture out of Kirlampudi till August 2. “I have a great respect for the law of the land. As the Collector is also the District Magistrate, I respect his order and will not leave the village. On August 3, I will take out padayatra for the cause of my Kapu community,” he said.

Mudragada reiterated that he would continue to pressurise the Telugu Desam government to fulfil its election promise of including Kapus in the list of Backward Classes. “My padayatra seeking BC status for Kapus will be peaceful. There is no place for violence during my padayatra. I urge the government to recognise us as humans with emotions and feelings,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp