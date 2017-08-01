Mudragada to take out padayatra on August 3 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA:Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday announced that he would take out ‘Chalo Amaravati Padayatra’ on August 3 to achieve BC status for Kapus. Mudragada along with his followers staged a novel protest ‘Akali Kekalu’ at his house at Kirlampudi during lunch hour. As part of the protest, the former minister along with his family members and followers beat empty plates with spoons. Speaking to mediapersons after his novel protest, he said his lunch hour protest would continue till August 2 and on August 3, he would take out padayatra.

The Kapu leader said he was asked by the District Collector not to venture out of Kirlampudi till August 2. “I have a great respect for the law of the land. As the Collector is also the District Magistrate, I respect his order and will not leave the village. On August 3, I will take out padayatra for the cause of my Kapu community,” he said.

Mudragada reiterated that he would continue to pressurise the Telugu Desam government to fulfil its election promise of including Kapus in the list of Backward Classes. “My padayatra seeking BC status for Kapus will be peaceful. There is no place for violence during my padayatra. I urge the government to recognise us as humans with emotions and feelings,” he said.