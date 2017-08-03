Home States Andhra Pradesh

Call to enhance immunity levels in infants with breastfeeding 

Women Development and Child Welfare Department organised a rally in the city on Wednesday to mark the World Breastfeeding Week to promote awareness among women about the benefits of breastfeeding.

An awareness rally being taken out in Guntur on Wednesday to mark the World Breastfeeding Week | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Women Development and Child Welfare Department organised a rally in the city on Wednesday to mark the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) to promote awareness among women about the benefits of breastfeeding to infants. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Shaik Johnymoon said mother’s milk helps increase immunity levels in children. Health and Anganwadi workers should promote awareness among women about the benefits of breastfeeding, she said. 

Women Development and Child Welfare Department Special Commissioner H Arun Kumar said only 56 per cent of new mothers are breastfeeding their infants now. The department has initiated measures to ensure that 100 per cent of new mothers breastfeed their infants within two years by promoting awareness in this regard in a big way in the State, he said.D Sukh Jeevan Babu, Project Director, students and others participated in the rally. 

