Good Heart couple held for harassing elders, graft

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police on Saturday arrested Pathapalli Harinath Prasad and his wife Ganga Devi in connection with the irregularities, corruption and unruly behaviour at an old age home which they ran through their Good Heart Foundation.Addressing a press conference in One Town police station here on Saturday, DSP Sk. M Basha said that on July 23, district Legal Services Authority chairman S B Seshadri complained to the police against the irregularities, corruption and unruly behaviour of the couple, who ran the old age care centre here.

After registering the cases, all the 51 inmates of the old age care centre were shifted to a hospital where one of the woman died. The doctor who treated the woman declared that she was not fed properly which led to her death. So far, 49 witnesses were questioned as part of investigation.Interestingly, during the investigation, rape of a minor girl had also come to light.

The police registered a case U/S 4, Section 16 of POCSO Act against the accused. During police investigation, it was found that the Good Heart Foundation ran the old care centre illegally without any permission. As per government rules, a manager, three care takers and a maid servant should be appointed to run a care centre. The accused couple had shown the appointment of the said members and misappropriated funds without appointing them.

It may be mentioned here that moved by the plight of the old age centre inmates, the District Judge himself helped them to get shifted to the hospital.