Ace shuttler P V Sindhu joins as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh government

PV Sindhu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Ace shuttler and Rio Olympics silver medalist P V Sindhu today joined as the Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh government.      

Sindhu, who had been handed over the letter of appointment on July 27, today reported to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Anil Chandra Punetha here and assumed her new role as a Group-1 service officer.      

She was then posted to Krishna district for training.      

Sindhu met district Collector B Lakshmi Kantham in the evening and reported for duty.      

Meanwhile, official sources said the government might waive the two-year training period for Sindhu since she was keen on focusing on her career.     

Expressing happiness over her appointment, Sindhu said her first priority would be to continue playing badminton.     

"My focus will be on the sport only," she had said on the day she was handed over the appointment order.  

She had also thanked the Chief Minister for the job.     

Now that Sindhu has joined the revenue service in AP government, chances are that she might get inducted into the Indian Administrative Service seven or eight years down the line. 

