Efforts on to make State drought-free: Minister

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao inaugurated the new office building of regional joint director of water resources in the city on Wednesday. The building was constructed at a cost of `1.1 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the State could be made drought-free if 9 tmc water was stored in all the reservoirs. The State government is taking all measures to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of people. It has initiated several measures to promote the growth of agriculture sector with the help of ISRO, the minister said.