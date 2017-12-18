TIRUPATI: People are still offering the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes at temples in Chittoor district, leading to a huge pile-up of old currency at Kanipakam, Srikalahasti and sub-temples of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Soon after demonetisation, Tirumala temple received huge amount of Hundi offerings in old currency notes. After June this year, the TTD got old currency notes worth Rs 46 crore through Hundi offerings.

According to officials, Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam at Kanipakam, is getting demonetised currency worth Rs 2 lakh per month on an average through Hundi offerings.

In the first half of this month, it has received old currency notes worth Rs 42,500 out of the total Hundi collection of Rs 57,79,953. In November, the temple got demonetised notes worth Rs 2.5 lakh, a Devasthanam official said.

Srikalahasti temple has also received old notes worth Rs 1.5 lakh through Hundi offerings in recent months. Devotees continue to drop demonetised currency notes in Hundis of TTD sub-temples in Tirupati.

Srirama, Kapila Theertham, Govindaraja Swamy and Srinivasa Managapuram temples continue to get demonetised currency notes. But the quantum of old currency offered at the temples is not too high if the total Hundi offerings are taken into consideration, a temple official said.