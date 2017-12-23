Abandoned infant rescued
GUNTUR: Residents found an abandoned one-month-old boy at Md Ali Bazar in Tenali in the early hours of Friday and immediately informed the police. Three Town CI K Ashok Kumar registered a case and took up investigation. Tenali MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad visited the spot and directed doctors at Tenali government hospital to conduct health check-up. Meanwhile, Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari shifted the infant to Guntur GGH and asked hospital superintendent Dr. DS Raju Naidu to conduct health check-up again before handing over the toddler to Women Development and Child Welfare Department.