GUNTUR: Residents found an abandoned one-month-old boy at Md Ali Bazar in Tenali in the early hours of Friday and immediately informed the police. Three Town CI K Ashok Kumar registered a case and took up investigation. Tenali MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad visited the spot and directed doctors at Tenali government hospital to conduct health check-up. Meanwhile, Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari shifted the infant to Guntur GGH and asked hospital superintendent Dr. DS Raju Naidu to conduct health check-up again before handing over the toddler to Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now