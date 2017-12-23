KADAPA:Yet another college student, S Ashwini (16), committed suicide in Kadapa on Friday, making it the fifth student suicide in the district in the past one month.From a Telugu school background, Ashwini reportedly killed herself as she was unable to cope in college as the medium of instruction was English.

On Friday, Ashwini, who was in the intermediate first year at Vagdevi Junior College (BiPC stream) at Porumamilla in the district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house at Kodigudlapadu village of Kasinayana mandal.

Though the reason for her extreme step is yet to be ascertained, a letter found in her college notebook inside her house did not blame anyone for the suicide. In the note, she further said that her college management is good and asked her brother to take care of her parents.B Koduru, ASI of Ramana, who is investigating the case, said Aswini is one of the three children of S Venkataiah and Kamalamma. Her elder brother Srinivasulu is working in the same college as a lecturer and for the last two months he was on leave to prepare for bank exams. He is supposed to rejoin the college on Saturday.

When her parents and siblings were not in the house, Aswani took the extreme step. When her parents returned from the fields, they saw their daughter hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately rushed her to Porumamilla Government Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. B Koduru police registered a case.Her brother and fellow students said that Aswani was finding it difficult to cope with her studies as the medium of instruction was English.

WORRYING TREND

Other suicides in Kadapa district in the last one month:

December 4: K Venkata Siva Krishna, Intermediate second year student of a private college, kills self

December 12: Charan Reddy, class 9 student of Mount Fort School commits, suicide

December 13: G Venkateswari, class 10 of Kasturba School in Simhadripuram, ends life

December 15: B Nagachalam, Intermediate first year of Kakatiya College in Rayachoti, kills self