SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to eradicate tuberculosis, medical and health officials are thinking of roping in qualified allopathic private medical practitioners who have clinics and hospitals, including pharmacists, in the TB preventive programmes.

TB patients henceforth need not visit government hospitals for obtaining the medicine and if the plans go well they can obtain medicines from private medical practitioners as well as pharmacists at free of cost. As many as 3,500 tuberculosis cases were reported from the district so far this year while they were 3,338 in 2016 and 3,231 in 2015. However, plans are afoot to stop selling of TB medicines at private clinics and medical shops and free medicines will be distributed.

“To eradicate the TB in the district, we invite the qualified private medical practitioners and the certified pharmacists into tuberculosis prevention programme,” said S Tirupathi Rao, the district medical and health officer.He also said that the plans are afoot to ensure the TB drugs are available at all medical stores as well as private clinics and even hospitals at free of cost.

More than 3,000 victims were undergoing treatment for TB in the district, he added. Similarly, as many as 66 mutli drug resistant cases (MDR) have been identified in the district, out of which 26 were registered this year, he added. Unlike earlier, patients need to consume the drugs daily and give a missed call on toll-free number for any further assistance, he added.

Luckily, Catridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification test is only made available at the RIMS hospital in Srikakulam where the people can undergo tests for more accuracy, he added. “As protein-rich diet is needed for the TB patients, the government thinks of extending monthly nutritional allowance between `750 and `1000.”

TB in district

2017 -- 3,500

2016 -- 3,338

2015 -- 3,231

Govt thinks of extending monthly nutritional allowance between H750 and H1000. The allowance will be extended first to people of tribal areas