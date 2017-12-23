GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao has stated that the government will be supplying sugar on 50 per cent subsidy through fair price shops (FPS) in the State. The Minister inspected the newly opened Chandranna Mall in Guntur on Friday.

He said that the State government had decided to supply sugar on 50 per cent subsidy from January through fair price shops. He said that the Union government had already stopped subsidy to sugar, hence sugar supply through fair price shops had been stopped. He said that the prices of commodities at Chandranna Malls have been revised and affirmed that the commodities will be supplied at lesser prices compared to market price.

He said that the State government was planning to supply tur dal from February at subsidised price through fair price shops. He stated that the government had already revised the prices of 63 commodities after checking the open market price for the past 10 days. “The government is monitoring the price at the open market and accordingly it had taken a decision to supply commodities at 20 per cent cheaper than the market price through village malls.

Pulla Rao directed owners of village malls not to sell commodities higher than open market. He said that the government has decided to increase the dealer commission to Rs 10 in the State.

Meanwhile, Food Commission Chairman JR Pushpa Raj inspected the Chandranna Malls at Sanjivaiah Nagar here on Friday and said that the government would not compromise on quality of the commodities. He stated that the government was distributing commodities worth `266 to beneficiaries for Christmas.